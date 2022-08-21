Thane: A Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Palghar district has facilitated settlement of a compensation of Rs 60 lakh to the family of a forest guard killed in a road accident in 2016. The claimants and the offending vehicle's insurance company reached the settlement on August 13 before district judge A S Pratinidhi. A copy of the order was made available on August 20.

The claimants had submitted before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) that the deceased, Ravindra Daga Chitte (35), worked as a forest guard and earned a salary of Rs 40,000 per month. On May 19, 2016, he was proceeding to his workplace on a motorbike when a dumper coming from the opposite direction in a rash and negligent manner collided with his two-wheeler near Deokop village on Palghar Manor road.

Chitte received severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the claimants, including his wife, two children and parents, told the MACT. They sought a compensation of Rs one crore and also said they had spent Rs 50,000 for transporting the body and on funeral expenses. The two parties reached a settlement for a compensation of Rs 60 lakh, a Lok Adalat official said. (PTI)