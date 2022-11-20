Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that the BJP should apologize and remove Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from his post after his 'insult' to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Maharashtra Governor who has not been on good terms with the Maha Vikas Agadhi coalition and is seen to be favorable with the BJP dispensation, invited controversy over a statement on Friday where he compared Shivaji, the Maratha icon with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also demanded the recall of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded an apology from the BJP claiming that its leader Sudhanshu Trivedi had made insulting comments against Shivaji Maharaj. Talking to reporters here, Patole said the Congress will work for an "ideologically clean Maharashtra" and it will not tolerate the insult of social reformers Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Unversity in Aurangabad, Governor Koshyari said, "While in school, our teachers used to ask who our favourite leaders are. Some of us named Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the role model of the olden days. I am talking about the new age and now many leaders from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari have become icons."