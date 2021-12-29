Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had replied to the letter sent by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the election of the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Now, Bhagat Singh Koshyari has again sent a letter to Thackeray today.

He said in a letter, "I am saddened to see the tone and threatening words in the reply given by the Chief Minister."

In the winter session on Tuesday, the Mahavikas Aghadi government and the Governor indulged in 'letter war' over the post of speaker in Maharashtra Assembly. But even though the winter session is over, the struggle between them has now reached its peak. The Governor has expressed his grief and displeasure over the letter sent by the Chief Minister to him regarding the approval of the Assembly Speaker.



First letter was sent by MVA Govt to the Governor

On the fourth day of the winter session, on 27th December, at 5 pm, a letter was sent to the Bhagat Singh Koshyari by the Mahavikas Aghadi government regarding the election of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. As December 28 was the last day of the winter session, the governor should take a decision on this immediately, the MVA Govt had requested. After that, Governor had sent a letter to CM Thackeray. Then, CM Thackeray had written a letter to the Governor. Thackeray said that we also know what powers the governor has. We are not doing anything against it. Now the Governor said that saddened and disappointed by this letter.



What's in the governor's letter?

You have mentioned that these rules have been framed under Article 208 of the Constitution. It clearly states that The House of Representatives of a State may, subject to the provisions of this Constitution, make rules to regulate its functioning and conduct. I have taken an oath to defend, protect and defend the Constitution under Article 159 of the Constitution. Consent to this election cannot be granted at this stage as per the amended rules which at first glance seem unconstitutional and illegal.



I can't be pressured

It is also worth noting that it took you about eleven months to begin the process of selecting the Speaker. And Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules 6 and 7 have been extensively amended. Thus, the consequences of these far-reaching reforms must be legally examined. I have never questioned the privilege of the House in its conduct/proceedings. However, as stated in Article 208 of the Constitution, I cannot be pressured to consent to a process which at first glance seems unconstitutional and illegal.



I am sad and disappointed

I am personally saddened and disappointed to see the tone and threatening words of your letter, which is contemptuous and defamatory of the Supreme Constitutional Office of the Governor, said the Governor in a letter to CM Thackeray.



Governor displeased and government also displeased: Subhash Desai

Expressing displeasure over the letter sent by Chief Minister Thackeray, the Governor said that he was displeased with the government.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai also responded in the same way. Just as the Governor is unhappy, so is the state government today.

When Mahavikas Aghadi takes any decision, we do not get the right response from Raj Bhavan. Many demands of BJP are being pursued from Raj Bhavan. The legislature is fully autonomous and does not interfere with the judiciary. But this is changing.