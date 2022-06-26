Mumbai(Maharashtra): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, authorities said. Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection. A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalised for four days.

After being discharged from the hospital, the governor wrote a message to thank his his well-wishers, doctors and staff of the hospital, a statement from Raj Bhavan said. "Got discharged from the Hospital after four days. I am perfectly fine; however, I have been advised to rest for a couple of days," the governor's message read. "I would like to thank all my well-wishers. I particularly thank Dr Samrat Shah for proper diagnosis and treatment and Dr Shahank Joshi and Dr Samir Pagad for their consultation from time to time. I thank all the nurses, officers, staff and the entire family of the H N Reliance Hospital for looking after me so well," he added.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing a political crisis after Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against his own party, setting off hectic political activities in the state. Majority of the Sena legislators have sided with Shinde and joined him in Guwahati, where all of them are currently camping. Their rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to the brink of collapse. NCP and Congress are also part of the ruling combine.