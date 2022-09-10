Nashik: Gauri Suresh Agivale of Ubhade Vasti in Nashik's Igatpuri taluka died on September 3, the Ghoti police station official said. "As per her mother's complaint, Gauri used to graze sheep for a man identified as Vikas Kudnar for Rs 3,000 for the past three years since her family was poor. On August 27, the child was left at her doorstep with assault injuries and strangulation marks. We filed an attempt to murder case on August 28," he said.

"She succumbed to her injuries on September 3, after which murder charges were added in the case. The case was then transferred to Sangamner police station as the crime took place in that jurisdiction," he said.

Meanwhile, Shramjeevi Sanghatana functionary Bhagwan Madhe told the media the child was from the Katkari community, which traditionally works as farm labourers and grazes sheep, and termed it a case of bonded labour. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday met the girl's kin in Ubhade Vasti and promised to help them get justice. (PTI)