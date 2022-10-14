Nashik: A doctor from Nashik died after being allegedly injected with anesthesia by his second wife. Police said that the doctor identified as Satish Keshavrao Deshmukh slipped into a coma after his second wife Suhasini Deshmukh injected him with anesthesia on September 10 and he passed away after 33 days.

Also Read: Man, three of his family booked for trying to kill his wife

According to police sources on September 10 Suhashini and her boyfriend Arun Kandekar had an argument with Satish at his hospital over her relationship with Arun. After the argument Arun left the spot and Satish went to the restroom, police sources said.

They further revealed that Suhashini followed him to the rest room and injected her husband with anesthesia. Both Suhashini and Anil are currently absconding. Police said that after being injected with anesthesia Satish told his son Parikshit about it and he lodged a police complaint.