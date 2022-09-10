Jalna: A differently abled woman was gang-raped by five men at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday. The police have apprehended three accused involved in the crime, while a manhunt has been launched to track down two others, an official said. The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil of the district on August 28 and it came to light earlier this week, he said.

The family members of the differently abled victim found out about the assault on Wednesday and approached the police, the official said. The arrested accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them to police custody for five days, he said, adding that further probe is underway. (PTI)