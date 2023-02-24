Mumbai: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Bandra here. Kejriwal was accompanied by his colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during the visit to 'Matoshree'.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister expressed confidence that Thackeray will win all future elections. Queried on whether AAP would align with Shiv Sena (UBT), Kejriwal said, "You will get to know when elections are announced.'' Thackeray said the discussion revolved around how to strengthen the country.

The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission had recently allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde's rebellion in June last year had split the Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Thackeray. Shinde became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Incidentally, the AAP has said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, which are due since early last year. The undivided Sena had led the country's richest civic body for several years now, while the AAP wrested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from the BJP recently. Both Thackeray and Kejriwal are bitter critics of the BJP. (PTI)