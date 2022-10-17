Gaya (Bihar): The Gaya police registered a case against four youths for gangraping a Maha Dalit woman in the Gararu area here. The family of the victim has also alleged that the youths physically abused the victim before committing the crime. The officials have registered an FIR and are probing the incident while the four accused are absconding.

As informed by the victim, she was attacked by the four men on Sunday evening while she had left home for defecation in a nearby field. While she was walking to the field, the four men forcibly took her to a nearby field and raped her one by one. She was also beaten up when she protested. The accused also threatened to harm her if she revealed the ordeal to anyone.

The victim further informed that the perpetrators fled the site of the crime after raping her. The victim however reached home and informed her family about the incident. The family immediately rushed to the police station, where an initial complaint was filed against the four in the Mahila police station.

"There has been an incident of rape with a girl of Guraru police station area. Four youths have committed a rape incident. Police are taking action by registering an FIR in this case. At present, all four accused are absconding. Raids are being conducted for arrest," said Ravi Ranjana, Station House Officer at the Mahila Police Station. He further informed that one of the accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, while the three others are yet to be identified.