Nashik: In a heartwarming gesture, a dairy product manufacturing company has gifted 'Mahindra' SUVs to 12 of its employees in Maharashtra's Nashik. Dairy Power company in Nashik celebrated Guru Purnima in a unique way by gifting the SUVs to the employees for their extraordinary contribution to the company. “All these employees are gurus for the company," said Deepak Awhad, the company's founder. A video of the event is being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the company officials can be seen flagging off the SUVs of various colours with the elated employees waving at the cameras in joy.

