Guwahati: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde along with around 40 rebel MLAs reached Guwahati on Wednesday amid the ongoing political stir in Maharashtra. "A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after arriving at Guwahati airport. They were received at the airport by BJP MPs Pallab Lochan Das and Sushanta Borgohain.

The MLAs who were camping at Le Meridien hotel in Surat were flown to Assam in the early hours of Wednesday and are presently lodged in Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen at the same hotel for a brief period before the rebel MLAs reached the place.

At the Surat airport earlier, Shinde whose rebellion has left the Shiv Sena along with the Agadhi coalition in crisis in Maharashtra said to the sources, "We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further."

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak, sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, held discussions with the rebels at the hotel. Eknath Shinde also had a brief telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Thackeray had appealed to Shinde to come back to Mumbai and sort out the differences. However, according to sources, Shinde had urged the Chief Minister that it was time to ally with the BJP.

A senior BJP leader from Maharashtra on Tuesday late-night said, "We are shifting the MLAs to Guwahati for security reasons. Surat being very close to Mumbai may witness some backlash from angry Sena workers."

Eknath Shinde and some MLAs reached the hotel in Surat late at night on Monday, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning the fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly. It was alleged by the coalition partners that cross-voting might have taken place in favor of the BJP from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties.

On Tuesday evening, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat's Surat city. The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.

After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado. Later, on Tuesday morning, it was reported that he was camping in the Surat hotel along with some party MLAs. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet is scheduled to meet at 1 pm on Tuesday. (With Agency inputs)