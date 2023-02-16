Thane (Maharashtra) : A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a person who used to stalk the former's wife. Additional Sessions Judge, Kalyan court, S S Gorwade in the order passed on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused - Narayan Nago Pardhi.

His brother, Govind Nago Pardhi (37), who was also tried in the same case was acquitted by the court as it gave him the benefit of doubt.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that the deceased, Bhaskar Namdeo Pardhi (40), and the accused resided in Jambulwadi village of Murbad taluka in Thane.

Bhaskar used to stalk Narayan's wife, as per the prosecution. On June 20, 2019, Bhaskar came to Narayan's house and called out his wife to accompany him. The accused got annoyed and he and his brother attacked Bhaskar with an axe following which he died on the spot, the prosecutor said.

The judge after hearing counsels of both the sides concluded that the charge of murder has been proved against accused Narayan Pardhi, who needs to be convicted and sentenced, Kulkarni said. Eight witnesses, including the deceased's wife, were examined to prove the case, he said. (PTI)