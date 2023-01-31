Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five years' rigorous imprisonment for illegally staying in India. The accused, who are in the jail since March 2017, are "entitled for the set off" under Criminal Procedure Code Section 428 (the period of detention of an accused as an undertrial prisoner shall be set off against the term of imprisonment imposed on him on conviction), special judge M B Patwari said in three different orders passed on January 21.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 each on the three convicts, Ishrafil Samad Shikhadar (56), Litan Afzal Mandal alias Mandol (30) and Shamim Mohid Mulla (35). The detailed orders were made available on Monday. The judge directed the state to seek necessary directions from the authority concerned under the Passport (Entry into India ) Act, 1920 and Rules 1950 and accused be deported to their country after undergoing the sentence of imprisonment.

The court also directed senior police inspector of Thane's Kopri police station to submit the report of deportation of the accused. The judge held that the prosecution has proved all the charges against the accused, special public prosecutor S H Mhatre said. The accused were tried for offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920. The court pronounced the punishment considering the age, antecedent of the accused and nature of the offence. (PTI)