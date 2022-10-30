Maha Cong to meet Guv Koshyari to demand compensation to farmers hit by heavy rains
Published on: 23 minutes ago
Mumbai: A delegation of Maharashtra Congress will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to demand compensation to the farmers affected by the heavy rains in the state and the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led state government, State Congress president Nana Patole said on Sunday.
