Mumbai: In a scathing attack, the Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'bloodying' the country's atmosphere in the guise of 'hypocritical nationalism', and labelled it as a 'Bharat Jalao Party' against the backdrop of a spate of violent incidents across India, here on Saturday. AICC Spokesperson Dr Ajay Kumar said in the recent weeks, there have been several instances like the Pulwama killing, murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, a jailed terror financer Niranjan Hojai in Assam, in which links with the BJP have emerged, "tearing the veil" of its hollow nationalism.

Detailing the incidents at a media conference, he alleged that the BJP was involved in some of these killings and terror activities in the country. "One of the prime accused in the Udaipur killing - one Mohammed Atari - has turned out to be a BJP worker and employed with a company of a BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria's son-in-law, and enjoys close ties with several senior BJP leaders," said Dr Kumar.

Similarly, one of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants captured in Jammu Kashmir, Talib Hussain Shah, is a BJP office-bearer and his photos with Union Home Minister Amit Shah have gone viral, while another BJP leader and a Sarpanch, Tariq Ahmed Mir was nabbed in JK in 2020 on charges of supplying arms to terrorists, he added.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said, in the June 2022 murder of a pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, the prime accused Irfan Khan had taken part in the election campaign of local independent MP Navneet Kaur-Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. "The links between the BJP and the Rana couple are no secret. The Amravati killing occurred on June 21, the Udaipur murder took place on June 28, yet Navneer Kaur-Rana wrote to Amit Shah on June 27, demanding the NIA should probe the matter. How did she know about the incident one day in advance? Was it all pre-planned?" Londhe demanded. (IANS)