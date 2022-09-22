Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar, in a rather shocking revelation, said that the newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde receives a saline dose every day to stay fit and efficient amid a hectic schedule. He further added that since the day Shinde assumed power as the new CM, he has been working relentlessly till 4 in the morning.

"There is a doctor ready at his residence to give him saline every day at 4 in the morning so that he can sustain the work pressure," Kesarkar said while speaking to a group of reporters on Thursday. "The work pressure is immense. He has to look after everything. He is a people's minister, and so his office is always crowded with people. Even his residence 'Varsha' is crowded all the time by people with their grievances, and he addresses all of them," the minister said.

Kesarkar said that the CM has no time to get a break from his work, further opining that the state has not seen such an efficient minister before. "CM Eknath Shinde works round the clock for his people without caring about his own health. So it is also the responsibility of the people to take care of the minister's health," the minister added.