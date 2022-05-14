Mumbai(Maharashtra): Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been arrested by the Thane Crime Branch on Saturday for allegedly sharing a "derogatory" post on Facebook against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The post targeting Pawar shared by the TV and film actress on Friday was purportedly written by someone else. Earlier in the day, an offence was registered in Maharashtra's Thane city against her.

The post in Marathi makes no direct mention of the NCP's chief's full name. But it mentions the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP patriarch is 81-year-old. Comments like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" are part of the post that allegedly criticises the veteran leader, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. "The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble," a police official said.

Chitale (29) was arrested from Navi Mumbai by the crime branch of the Thane Police. On Saturday evening, black ink and eggs were thrown at Chitale outside Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai by workers of NCP's women wing. Earlier, the case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) at the Kalwa police station in Thane, he said.

In Pune too, a case was registered against her based on a complaint filed by an NCP worker. The cyber wing of the police registered a case against Chitale under IPC sections 153 (A), 500, and 505 (2). In Dhule also, a case was registered against Chitale and Nitin Bhave, the purported author of the controversial post shared by the actress, under similar sections of the IPC, including section 34 (common intention), on a complaint lodged by an NCP leader.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters in Nanded about the episode, Pawar said he didn't know Chitale and had no idea about what she has allegedly posted about him on social media.

"I don't know the person and also have no idea about what you are saying (about the actress's post)," he said responding to a query.

He asked a reporter, What has she done? What was her complaint (about him)? The veteran leader further said it would not be right for him to comment on the issue until he learns what the actress had done.