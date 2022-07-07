Thane (Maharashtra): Two unidentified persons allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old Bajrang Dal functionary at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused, an official said on Wednesday. Sarvesh Tiwari was assaulted with a log of wood in Kadar Palace area of Mumbra, a Muslim-dominated area, on July 1, he said.

"Tiwari, a resident of Kalwa, had gone to a bakery in Mumbra along with his friend around 3 pm on Friday. While he was talking on the phone, two persons came there and started assaulting him, asking him - 'Why did you beat our brother?'. The duo later fled from the spot.

Tiwari then lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered at Mumbra police station," the senior official said. The complaint, Tiwari said that when his friend tried to intervene, the duo assaulted him as well.

"We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and all the angles are being probed. We have received some leads in the case and things will become clearer once the accused are arrested," he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by BJP MLA from Thane, Sanjay Kelkar, met the district collector on Tuesday and demanded that the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organisation, be banned in the country. The legislator also sought that those involved in the attack on Tiwari be arrested quickly. (PTI)