Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted another extension, this time of 15 days, to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to file its charge sheet in connection with the arrest of five members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for alleged unlawful activities and waging war against the country.

Last month, the court had granted 30 days extension to the agency to file the charge sheet. But the probe agency had sought another extension of 15 days on the ground of obtaining sanctions from the state government.

The accused were booked on the charges of engaging in unlawful activities, promoting enmity among communities and waging a war against the country. The sanction from the authorities concerned is required to prosecute the accused. Defence lawyers opposed the ATS plea for another extension, saying that it was a delaying tactic to keep the accused in jail. They further said that the personal liberty of the accused is getting hampered.

However, special judge A M Patil, after perusal of the application said that the investigating officer has sought extension only on the ground of getting a sanction. He allowed the plea considering that the documents pertaining to the sanction were submitted to the 'mantralaya' (state secretariat) on January 3.

More than 100 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI and its affiliate groups were held in raids across several states in September for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities, including waging war against the nation. The central government subsequently imposed a ban on the organisation. (PTI)