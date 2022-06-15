Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) in Nanded city in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 amid a drama wherein the accused tried to snatch his service pistol seized by an ACB official and created ruckus, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, has gone viral on social media. Clarifying its stand vis-a-vis the video clip, the ACB has denied that its officials had planted money in the pocket of the ASI during the operation. The ASI had asked the complainant to keep the Rs 10,000 bribe money near the gear handle of his car and refused to take it in his hands, an ACB release said.

"A team of ACB officials nabbed the ASI from his car in the presence of two witnesses. During the action, an official from the ACB team spotted a service pistol tied to the waist of the ASI. The ACB official seized the pistol. At that time, the ASI started shouting and tried to snatch the service pistol saying he wanted it back to shoot himself," it said.

Speaking on the video clip, the ACB clarified that its official was trying to protect the seized pistol and at the same time holding the belt of the accused ASI so that he doesn't get away. "It is wrong to conclude through the video that the ACB official was trying to put something in the pocket of the ASI," it said. The accused was remanded in the ACB custody till June 17. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (PTI)