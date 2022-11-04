Thane: An offence has been registered against 22 members of the managing committee of a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane city in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 18.18 lakh, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, including the chairman, secretary and treasurer of the housing society located in Panchpakhadi area of the city, an official said.

According to the police, the co-operative department had conducted an audit of the accounts of the society and unearthed the misappropriation of funds, which included repairs, maintenance of lift and payment for obtaining occupation certificate for the building.

Records of the committee meetings were also cooked up to cover up the fraud, which had taken place during the tenure of the accused between 2018 and 2021, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard so far. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)