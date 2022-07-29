Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth from Gujarat has been arrested by the Mumbai Police with the help of the Gujarat Police for allegedly blackmailing more than 22 women in Mumbai after shooting their obscene videos. As per officials, the accused Prashant Aditya (19), was arrested from his residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Police said the accused made obscene videos using photographs on social media accounts and later demanded money to delete them.

He was produced in court today and remanded in police custody till July 29. Police said that the accused used to demand Rs 500 to Rs 4 000 from each woman to delete the photos. Earlier, police had booked the accused under various sections of IPC for molestation of a woman, sexual harassment, extortion, etc following a complaint filed by a 40-year-old woman. Section 67A of the IT Act has also been invoked against him.

It is said that Aditya, after failing class 10, started working in a mask manufacturing firm. Coincidentally, Aditya used to target only the women of his community. One of the victims had lodged a complaint with the Antop Hill police in mid July alleging that the indecent 30-second clip, caused her mental harassment. During the investigation, it was learned that the QR code sent by Aditya to the victims for payment belonged to a travel agency in Gujarat leading the investigators to nab the accused.

Also read: NCW takes cognisance of harassment, blackmail, extortion of TN women by a Facebook page