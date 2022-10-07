Thane: Thirteen people have been booked in Thane for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Naresh Mhaske, former mayor and leader of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a police official said on Friday.

The 13, reportedly belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the party, have been accused of shouting abusive slogans against Mhaske while moving towards Mumbai's Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally on October 5, the Thane Nagar police station official said. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act provisions but no arrest has been made as yet, the official added. (PTI)