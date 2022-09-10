Navi Mumbai: As many as 11 persons suffered injuries when they were electrocuted after a generator wire snapped during immersion on the day of Anant Chaturdashi (last day of Ganeshotsav) in the Vadghar area of ​​Panvel. Police sources said that the injured include a nine-month-old baby.

They further revealed that the incident took place near Vadghar Bay at around 7:30 pm on Friday. While seven victims were admitted to a sub-district hospital in Panvel, four others including two who are in critical condition were rushed to the Lifeline Hospital.

After the incident, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which organized the immersion event, relocated it to another venue in the area. A large police contingent was deployed in the area to prevent any law and order situation.

As for the reason behind the accident, PCMC authorities said that the wire snapped perhaps due to sparks or some other technical glitches adding that most of the injured belong to the same family.