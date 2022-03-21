Pune: The Maharashtra state government is receiving flak for including an unusual tool in the family planning counseling kit to be used by Asha workers in the state under the schemes implemented by the state government's health department. A rubber dildo in the set has not just surprised but also enraged the Asha workers, who have been opposing the move while raising questions over its usage in their demonstrations.

The decision, though taken with a progressive intention, is receiving mixed responses over the way it was executed without any prior consultation or training. Reacting to the matter over Twitter, BJP leader Chitra Wagh criticized the state government and questioned the sanity of the people in power. Further mentioning that it is a crime to 'outrage the modesty of a woman' under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, Wagh also tagged the Maharashtra DGP demanding a crime enquiry against the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government in the matter.

Further raising the issue of honorarium of Asha workers, Wagh also wrote that "during the pandemic, the government had decided to pay Rs. 35 per day to Asha workers. However, their dues were not paid because of the third wave of the pandemic. And now they are giving 'such things' to the Asha workers. The government should be ashamed," her tweet read.

Meanwhile, social worker Kiran Moghe from Pune opined that the government's intention behind the move should not be overlooked, though the way it was executed can be improvised. "Even though this is an important step towards effective sex education in the rural areas, we need to understand that in a society like ours, the stigma around it still largely persists. The government should have consulted with the Asha workers before introducing anything of this sort. If they were given an idea beforehand, and even some training, the step could have been a very effective one. The women have just been taken aback and are uncomfortable for understandable reasons " she said.

Further highlighting that the Asha workers do not have an option to refuse using the dildos for the family-planning demonstrations, she said 'it's them who are in a dilemma now. They are too scared or too clueless about handling the situation, and equally scared of refusing to cooperate with the orders fearing loss of jobs.'

Trupti Desai, another social worker in Maharashtra, on the other had, said that the decision is completely logical and that 'it's been high time that the women need to develop a progressive mindset.' "We are living in the 21st century where these things should be openly talked about. There is nothing to be ashamed of in things that are crucially concerned with health and well being," she said.

