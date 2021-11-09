Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started preparations to seize and confiscate properties of MP Atiq Ahmed jailed over money laundering case. The Samajwadi party leader is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail. The ED has registered a money laundering case against his son Umar as well.

They have scanned details of 12 bank accounts of the jailed MP, and questioned him on October 27 and 28 in the jail. However, he was unable to give correct information regarding transactions in bank accounts and sources of income.

The statements of his chartered accountant and close relatives have also been recorded in the case. Meanwhile, Atiq's son Umar has also been summoned by ED but he is yet to appear before the central agency.

Last year, the UP Police had identified 16 companies of strongman politician Ateeq Ahmad, many of which were 'Benami'. These 16 companies were registered under false names but the investments came from Ateeq Ahmad. Most of the companies are directly involved in the real estate sector. The transactions of these companies are in crores. According to the UP Police, information has been received about these 16 illegal companies. Three of them are in the name of Atiq's wife, Saista Parveen, while five are in the name of Ateeq Ahmad's relatives.