Madurai: A youngster eloped with his 17-year-old girlfriend on February 14 from Melur, police said. On learning about that, the girl's mother filed a complaint with the police. Soon after, three separate teams were formed in order to search for the girl. Meanwhile, on March 3, the youth, who disappeared with the girl, had dropped the girl at her home. But, the girl was admitted to the Melur Government Hospital as she was unwell. Unfortunately, the girl breathed her last on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Addressing the media in this connection, Madurai District SP Baskaran said, "During the investigation, we came to know that the girl had lived with that youngster at Erode. As they came to know that they are being searched by their relatives and police, they had decided to commit suicide and consumed rat poison. And when the girl's health deteriorated, the youth had dropped the girl at her residence. But, the girl's mother was shocked on seeing her condition and admitted her to a hospital at Thiruppur."

Out of 10 persons, eight persons were arrested by the police, in this connection. As per the autopsy report, the girl was not gang-raped and she does not have any wounds on her body.

According to the police, the youth and girl had been in a physical relationship only with that girl's consent. While the SP warned that "No one should spread any rumours regarding this case and the girl's photo should not be posted on social media, which is an offence."

Meanwhile, some people staged a protest on the Madurai-Trichy highway in protest against the incident while some of them pelted stones at buses in which more than 10 people were injured.

