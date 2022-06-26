Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A man from Madurai who has been looking for a life partner for the last five years has come up with a quirky idea to end his search. M.S Jagan, 27, from Villapuram has put up posters all over the town announcing that he is looking for a bride while giving the basic details of his education and income.

The poster title reads “Bride Needed". Written in Tamil, the poster pictures have gone viral on social media. Jagan, a manager in a private company, resorted to the unique plan after failing to find the perfect partner through traditional ways. In the poster, Jagan has mentioned his name, caste, salary, profession, contact number, address and the fact that he owns a piece of land. Also, he included a photo of himself wearing a denim shirt.

Apart from being a manager, Jagan is also a part-time designer. It was while working as a designer that the idea struck him. "I have been searching for a bride for the past five years, but haven't been successful. I have designed so many posters, then I thought why can’t I just design one for myself. I think this is a tough period for those who were born in the 90s", he said.