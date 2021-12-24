Haridwar: The controversy regarding the Haridwar Dharma Sansad speeches does not seem likely to simmer down anytime soon.

The latest development in the saga saw Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi, former chief of Waqf Board in UP, named in the case by Uttarakhand Police regarding the incident on Thursday, recently doubling down on his inflammatory speeches made during the Dharma Sansad gathering, and alleging that Madrasas in India are under 'the clutches of ISIS'.

Apart from the contentious statement, Rizvi also said that he is in favour of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) specifically for the Muslim community in India.

Also read: Uttarakhand Police book case against Wasim Rizvi, others in relation to 'Dharma Sansad' viral video

"Mosques and Madrasas are caught in the clutches of ISIS, and should be closed as soon as possible", the erstwhile Shia leader said.

The Uttarakhand Dharma Sansad videos surfaced on social media earlier this week, with Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair posting on Twitter a thread of clips which displayed saints making inflammatory comments against several communities.

The case registered by Uttarakhand Police under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code has named other saints, as well as Rizvi, as accused.