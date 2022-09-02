Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Talking to reporters about the probe against Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, newly appointed UP BJP president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, said that crackdown on those institutions indulging in corrupt practices will continue in the state. Madrasas amassing wealth through illegal means will be shut own in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking further about the unauthorised Madrasas operating in the state, UP BJP chief Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh said, "Illegal activities in the state will not be given protection. We have received the mandate of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate against those institutions indulging in corrupt practices. It is in our party's manifesto to take action against those amassing wealth through illegal means. "

Talking about his elevation to the post of UP BJP president, Choudhary said, "I came here to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. The party has given me the responsibility, hence, I came to Varanasi to seek blessings from the Lord so that I can achieve success in my future endeavours."