Chennai: The Madras High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the self-immolation of a Narikuravar man, and observed that the community certificate is an important document for availing benefits of reservation. A bench of Justice SM Subramaniyan made the observations.

"The court has to examine whether the rights of the deceased and his son were infringed, and the reasons for the denial of the certificate are also to be examined. Suicide attempts in the High Court premises cannot be kept unnoticed as they would result in serious repercussions," observed the court. Notably, one Velmurugan of Narikuravar community attempted self-immolation at Madras High Court premises as he was allegedly denied a caste identification certificate.

Police tried to save him and sent him to Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment. But Velmurugan who had suffered more than 90 per cent burns succumbed on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)