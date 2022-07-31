Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday passed a judgement allowing a woman to live with her transman companion after the families separated the two. After the respective families opposed the relationship between a woman and transman and separated the couple, the transman from Virdhunagar filed a petition in the Madurai High Court for relief.

In the petition the transman submitted, "I fell in love with a girl from Dindigul district. We have been in love for the past year. We got married on the 7th (July). But, the woman's family objected to us and on July 16, they entered the house where we lived, assaulted both of us and abducted the girl." The transman said that there was no action over the police complaint filed in this regard.

The transman further informed that the girl's family has also resorted to shock treatment "to change her mind, which may affect her health". He clarified that the family is not ready to accept "this kind of relationship". "Her brother severely assaulted her asking her to leave me and also threatened me," he informed.

Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha, while hearing the plea, on Friday said, "The petitioner's girlfriend is 21 years old. She is willing to go with her companion. So she should be allowed to go according to her will."