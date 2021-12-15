Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed AIADMK to file an appeal against the order cancelling the acquisition of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam house for converting it into a memorial.

A division bench of Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup allowed the petitions moved by AIADMK and former law minister C. Ve. Shanmugam, who is also a member of Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial foundation, seeking permission to appeal against the earlier verdict.

The bench noted that AIADMK can be considered as a 'person aggrieved' though it was not a party to the actual plea challenging the acquisition.

On November 24, a single bench of the court, while allowing the pleas moved by Jayalalithaa's legal heirs J Deepak and J Deepa, had set aside the acquisition.

"The petitioner has no right to file an appeal. The case is not fit for trial as the house has already been taken over," the legal heirs remarked.

After hearing the arguments on either end, the division bench questioned: "Why has AIADMK not filed a petition with single judge bench?".

Later, the court permitted the appeal against the order cancelling the acquisition of Veda Nilayam.