Chennai: Amid the state reeling under heavy rains and floods, the Madras High Court on Tuesday slammed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and asked 'what were authorities doing post-2015 floods?'

Warning GCC, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said that it would take up a suo motu public interest litigation petition regarding the travails faced by Chennai residents due to waterlogging if the situation does not improve by Saturday.

"Despite plans worth crores of rupees for development, no adequate measures have been taken to prevent inundation in the city during rains," the court said.

On the intervening night of November 6-7, Chennai witnessed the heaviest single-day rain since the devastating floods of 2015. The incessant rain has led to heavy waterlogging in Chennai and surrounding areas.