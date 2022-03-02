Madurai: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take disciplinary action against government school teachers indulging in private tuition and running private businesses. A single-judge bench of Justice S M Subramaniam at the Madurai bench of Madras High Court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by one Radha, a government school teacher from the Thanjavur district. The teacher was seeking to dismiss an order of her transfer from her present workplace to another district.

Justice S M Subramaniam ordered that the state government should form special teams in all districts to identify and take disciplinary action against government school teachers who take private tuition and run private businesses. Justice Subramanian also raised questions over the quality of education rendered by the government school teachers.

He observed that the government school teachers are “more concerned about their demands and the teachers' associations interfere in the education department decisions”. The court also ordered that common telephone or mobile numbers must be provided by the school education department for the parents and students to file complaints regarding illegalities, irregularities, and misconduct by the teachers both inside and outside schools.

