Madurai: The Thanjavur Lower Court awarded double life imprisonment to two persons in the case of sexually assaulting a student, who went for tuition. Ilarasan and Karthik had filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking cancellation of this sentence. The order given by Judges Nishaphanu and Ananda Venkatesh, who heard this petition on Monday, stated that six persons abducted the student, who went for tuition and sexually harassed her. However, later the victim student stated that she was not sexually assaulted.

However, it is confirmed that the student has been subjected to sexual assault with the statement given by the victim to the doctor and the medical examination. "The victim may lie, but doctors' reports are not false. Usually, in POCSO cases, child victims and witnesses do not come forward to testify out of fear of society and the criminals. This is one such case."

The Thanjavur Subordinate Court awarded double life imprisonment to Ilarasan and Karthik as their DNA was confirmed in the victim student's medical report. Therefore, the life sentence awarded by the Thanjavur court in the case was confirmed by the Madras Bench of Madurai High Court.