Gwalior: A 28-year-old youth has snubbed a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh after quitting the job he got on the latter's intervention to join the AAP and could well be fighting an election opposite him in near future. Ankesh Kosthi, a three-ft dwarf having an MBA degree could not find a job due to his height and approached Congress MLA Praveen Pathak, who took to social media to find a job for Ankesh. The MLA''s gesture worked and Ankesh got more than 25 job offers from various companies.

However, in an anticlimax of sorts, Ankesh quit the job and has now joined the Aam Aadmi Party. The man may now fight an election against Congress MLA Pathak, who once arranged a job for him. At the function where he joined the Madhya Pradesh AAP, Ankesh when asked why he quit the job, said, “There was less salary and more work. Had it been a government job I would not have quit it”. To a question about whether he would contest against Pathak, Ankesh replied in the affirmative. “I am looking forward to serving the people,” he added.