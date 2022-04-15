Vidisha(Madhya Pradesh): A woman ran away with her lover after the death of her husband and left behind her six children. The incident took place in Bader village under the Shamshabad police station in the Vidisha district. Locals said that the woman's youngest child is one year old. Her husband died after falling from a water tank.

The children reached the police station with relatives and told police that their mother Rani Ahirwar (30) ran away with youth from the neighborhood. The children's aunt, who went to the police station with them, demanded that Rani's bank account be frozen."My brother died after falling from the water tank. Now she(Rani) is going to get Rs 15 lakh as compensation. She should not get it. We want her bank account to be frozen so that these children can get the money," the children's aunt said. Police said that they have lodged a missing report and the woman will be found soon.