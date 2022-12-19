Nepanagr (Madhya Pradesh): We've heard of 'human machines' and 'human computers' who have exceptional capabilities. Here is a 'human clock' who has become hugely popular among the villagers at Nepanagar and surroundings in Madhya Pradesh. Sukhlal, who lives by seeking alms, tells time with unwavering accuracy without looking at wrist watch or digital clock.

Since ancient times, people have relied on astronomical devices or sand dials or land formations to predict time. How the resident of Nepanagar, Sukhlal, keeps track of time is not known but he is seen having some extraordinary sensory perception to predict time based on sunlight. Locals say he has got some divine power enables him to predict time with pinpoint accuracy. Sukhlal is known among people of Nepanagar as 'walking digital watch'.

Living in abject poverty, he ekes out is livelihood begging in the streets of Nepanagar or in trains. But people of Nepanagar are diehard fans of Sukhlal for his uncanny sense of predicting accurate time without seeing wrist or digital watch. People get awestruck when he says the accurate time. Sukhlal symbolically lifts his right hand just as if he is gazing at the wrist watch and then he predicts time. He predicts time on the basis of sunlight.

Pyaru Patil, a local resident said, "I know Sukhlal since long time. He has been gifted with some divine power. Sukhlal is the walking digital watch of Nepanagar. He stays at Gitti Khadan and ekes out his living seeking alms. We are ardent admirers of his rare ability." Narendra Jatav, another resident of Nepanagar said, "I know Sukhlal for the past eight years. God has gifted him some power to predict accurate time that too without noticing digital or wrist watch."