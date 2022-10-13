Umaria (MP): The Forest Department of Madhya Pradesh decided to stop the night safaris in tiger reserves. Forest department officials believe that wild animals are being badly affected due to night safari as at night the sound and light of vehicles can be fatal for the wildlife. They are not used to it, so the department has decided to close it.

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan started Safar Mein Safar Yojana from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in November 2020. The purpose of the scheme was to provide employment to the tribals from the forest. Night safari was also started in the Tiger Reserve. However, night safaris were being conducted only in the buffer zone of the Tiger Reserve.

Also read: Pakhro Tiger Safari: FSI hints at felling of 6k trees, authorities urge FSI to 'recheck'

The number of vehicles for Night Safari was kept from 8 to 10. Apart from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the district, night safaris were being conducted in the buffer zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve, Pench Tiger Reserve, Satpura, and Panna Tiger Reserve in the state. Wildlife experts agreed with the reasoning of the officials. They said that driving inside the forest at night causes problems for the animals.

There was a long-standing dispute between National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Madhya Pradesh Forest Department regarding this matter. According to sources, till now the officials were hanging on the matter, but when the NTCA became strict, PCCF JS Chauhan wrote a letter to all the Tiger Reserves and ordered them to stop the night safari.