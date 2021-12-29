Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Three people of a family were killed by lightning on Wednesday in Chhindwara region of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the Kukda Chaman area. The three were in their home when it was struck by lightening.

The dead include a man, his wife and their 7-year-old nephew.

According to the reports, one of the three deceased was badly scorched and killed on the spot. The other two were brought to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.