Shajapur: Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar's daughter-in-law Savita Parmar allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in the state's Shajapur district.

Savita Parmar was found dead at her residence. Her relatives have confirmed the incident. The cause of the incident is alleged to be a "family problem" although nothing has been confirmed yet by the police. Savita Parmar, 22, was married to Inder's son Devraj Singh for the last three years.

The body has been sent for a forensic test Wednesday morning and the autopsy report is awaited. At the time of the incident, MoS Parmar was in Bhopal while his son Devraj had gone to attend a local wedding.

