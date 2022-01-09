Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have suspended a constable for indiscipline as he grew his hair and mustache despite being told to trim it, an official said on Sunday. The suspension order issued on Friday to constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the police's motor transport wing, surfaced on various social media platforms on Sunday.

Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, Prashant Sharma, who issued the order, told that Rana was suspended as he did not follow his senior's order about correcting his appearance. “When his appearance was checked, the constable was found with hair grown and a moustache till the neck. He was directed to trim the hair as his appearance was awkward, but he did not follow the directives,” the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Police constable suspended for not trimming moustache

However, suspended constable Rakesh Rana told that he will continue to keep the moustache as he belongs to a Rajput community, and its a matter of "self-respect" for him. He said, "Many IPS officers keep their moustache in the same manner, so why am I specifically targeted? I am working under sir (Assistant Inspector General) for last one year but now only he has shown objection over my moustache which I don't understand."

Rana said he will not compromise on this issue despite the suspension, as he had been keeping the moustache since a long time.

