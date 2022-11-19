Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Going against the wishes of her parents, a Muslim girl from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh embraced Sanatana Dharma and changed her name to Nacy Goswami. As per sources, Nazneen Bano, a resident of Guna district, on Thursday, took to Sanatana Dharma after undergoing rituals at a temple.

The girl became Nacy Goswami after changing to the Hindu religion. She then entered into a wedlock with a youth with whom she was carrying courtship for quite some time. Nazneen came in contact with Deepak Goswami, a resident of Kumbhraj in the same district through social media. Gradually, both developed intimacy by talking over the phone.

They wanted to get married but the girl's parents were opposing the relationship. On Thursday evening, Nanzeen and Deepak arrived at the Gayatri temple in Mandsaur, where the marriage ceremony was conducted as per the Hindu tradition.

Within a span of six months, this was the third incident of religious conversion in the Mandsaur area of Madhya Pradesh. In the presence of religious leader Mani Mohan Chaitanya, Nazneen was converted to the Hindu religion after undergoing Vedic rituals. Both were then married in the presence of religious leaders and priests. Nazneen was formally christened Nancy Goswami.

After the marriage ceremony, the girl sought protection from the police. Fearing for her life from people belonging to the Muslim community, she was hesitant to go to Kumbhraj, her native village.