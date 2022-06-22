Srinagar: A family of 18 people from Amba village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh converted to Hinduism from Islam. However, what seemed like a conversion case, was in fact a clever trick to make some more alms by this poor family. One of the women in the family revealed that the family is originally a Hindu family but was mistaken to be a Muslim one because of the way its members dressed. the family members would dress up in attires that resemble Muslims so that they could ask for alms outside the Muslim shrines and mosques.

"We worship Hindu gods and goddesses from the very beginning. We do not know how to offer prayers or go to any mosque. We are Hindus and we wear Muslim robes just to earn money to fill our stomachs," said Asha, who goes by the pseudonym Ayesha to remain disguised as a Muslim. She further informed that the family has by now also resorted to the Islamic habits of diet after being under cover for so long.

Haji Muhammad Haroon, president of the Madhya Pradesh Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, asked the Ratlam Jamiat delegation to confirm the matter after the news of conversion came to light. Ratlam Jamiat reviewed the incident and found that the 18 persons who were reported to have renounced Islam and converted to Hinduism had never actually become Muslims but were already Hindus.

Haroon said that the news of the conversion of Hindu family members to Hinduism in Ratlam was exaggerated by a section of media and Hindu organizations, and described it as propaganda. He said that when the Jamiat spoke to them and reviewed the situation there, they found that they were already followers of the Hindu religion but begging outside dargahs and mosques after disguising as Muslims. Haroon further said that Muslims often pay Zakat, Sadaqah and Fitra -- different kinds of obligatory charity -- which is the family might have turned to mosques and dargahs, and resorted to Muslim-like attire.