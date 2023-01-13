Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): During the winter season, the demand for Kadaknath chicken goes up. Madhya Pradesh, which is one of the largest producers of this special variety of chicken, has been facing a short supply. The three hatcheries in the state producing chicks and eggs were unable to meet the demand of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Chicks produced at the Gwalior hatchery are not only sent to other districts of Madhya Pradesh but also to other states in the country.

Although the main source of production of Kadaknath chicken is Jhabua and Alirajpur areas in the state. But the hatchery at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Science Centre) situated on the campus of Rajmata Vijayraje Agricultural University in Gwalior is the largest supplier of Kadaknath chicks and eggs to several parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh. The Kendra at present is producing 2,000 chicks per month. But the demand for providing at least 10,000 chicks to several districts of Madhya Pradesh as well as other parts of the country such as Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat and Telangana is still pending with the Kendra.

Consuming Kadaknath chicken during the winter season is good for health. It is rich in protein and low in cholesterol. This special breed of chicken contains 25 per cent protein, and fat (in the range of 0.73 per cent to 1.03 per cent) only. Poultry meat has a high medicinal value. Speaking about the nutritious value and health benefits, senior scientist a the Agricultural Science Centre, Dr Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, said, "The special breed of poultry contains a high medicinal value. The consumption of Kadaknath chicken is very good for health. Those who know its medicinal properties prefer to eat chicken in the winter season. The demand for Kadaknath chicken picks up in October and continues till March. At least a supply of 10,000 chicks from our hatchery at the Agricultural Science Centre is still pending with us."