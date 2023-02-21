Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case against Shaligram Garg, younger brother of Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, for gate crashing into a Dalit family's wedding ceremony and causing ruckus while being armed with a pistol.

The FIR was filed on Monday following a complaint from the Baraat party member who was taking part in the celebratory procession after the video of Shaligram Garg's act trickled out in the social media. Questions were being raised against the seer for not being able to rein in his brother's behaviour.

According to eyewitness, the Shastri's brother appeared drunk when he arrived at the wedding venue and was toting a pistol on the guests attending the wedding. Shaligram was smoking a cigarette while holding the pistol in his other hand and abusing everyone left-right-centre, the eyewitness said.

Hariprasad Ahirwar, one of the members of the Baraat party, said he is from Aatkoha village and was there at Gada village to attend the marriage ceremony on Feb. 11. "It is said that Bagehswar Dham seer also hails from the same village. We were taking food and DJ music was playing in the backdrop. In the meantime, Shastriji's younger brother came to the spot and started abusing us in a filthy language," he said.

He was using the worst of expletives. He abuses on everyone; he damaged chairs and tossed them around. He came with four-five other persons. His bad-mouthing was unstoppable; he threatened us with dire consequences for playing music at the marriage. He picked up fights with bride's family members and pointed pistol at the Baraatis. The seer's younger brother was so drunk that he was unable to stand properly, the Baraati said.

Luckily, the Bagehswar Dham's seer sent some of his followers to bring the situation under control. The Seer's younger brother was asked to accompany them. The bride's father and her brother were also asked to accompany the disciples. What happened after that we did not know, he said. Suresh, another member of the Baraat party, subscribed to Ahirwar's charges against Shaligram.