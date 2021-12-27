Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday decided to withdraw an ordinance brought to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous government in 2019 in the wake of the Supreme Court order staying the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in the Madhya Pradesh panchayat elections.

Speaking to ETV Bharat correspondent, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said after the Supreme Court's decision, the Cabinet has decided to request the Governor to withdraw the ordinance.

The Cabinet decision to withdraw the ordinance is likely to pave the way for the cancellation of the panchayat poll process in the state.

It may be recalled that the present BJP government in MP had brought the ordinance last month to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous Congress-led government in 2019.

On the basis of this ordinance, the panchayat election process was started as per the delimitation and reservation rotation of 2014.

He accused the opposition Congress of scuttling the process by repeatedly going to the high court and the Supreme Court over the issue of delimitation and reservation rotation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is committed to providing reservations to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the minister said.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, which stated that no panchayat polls will be held in the state without reservation for the OBCs.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Leader of the House, proposed the resolution saying the state government wants every section of the society to get justice.

The Supreme Court earlier this month stayed the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in the panchayat elections in MP and re-notified these seats for the general category.

The SC ruling came after Congress leader Manmohan Nagar, president of the Bhopal jila panchayat, approached the apex court pleading that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh violated the constitutional provisions on reservation rotation and delimitation for the panchayat polls.

A day after the SC's order, the State Election Commission (SEC) had decided to postpone the panchayat election process on the seats reserved for OBCs.

