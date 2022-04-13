Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to export large quantities of wheat to Egypt. The development comes at a time when the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has affected the supply of wheat in the world. State government officials said that recently a three-member Egyptian delegation visited Indore to inquire about the qualities of wheat produced in the Malwa region of the State.

"The state government is planning to export wheat on a large scale. Therefore, in the coming days, 20 to 30 percent of wheat production can be exported to Egypt. Apart from this, the team from Egypt visited the central warehouse and storage arrangements of Indore and expressed their satisfaction," Indore Collector Manish Singh said. He also said that wheat grown in the Sehore or Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh is considered to be the best from a nutritional point of view.

According to sources in the State government, wheat from the Malwa region can now also be exported to countries like Israel, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia. They further revealed that wheat from Madhya Pradesh is also being demanded in many countries of East Asia. If exports start to Egypt, then wheat exports will increase. Madhya Pradesh has won the Krishi Karman Award several times and wheat produced in the state is considered to be of high quality in the country and the world.

