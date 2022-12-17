Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its crackdown on unlawful conversions, the Madhya Pradesh government has notified rules pertaining to its Religious Freedom Act 2021 that was framed to counter rising cases of 'Love Jihad'. Under the rules, a provision has been made that if a person wants to embrace other religion, then he or the religious leader (dharmacharya) or the organizer will have to intimate the office of the District Magistrate about the proposed conversion at least sixty days in advance.

The information about the proposed religious conversion can be sent to the Collector's office through post, for which acknowledgement will be given to the sender or the application can be submitted by visiting the DM's office in person. After the scrutiny of the application, the Collector will take a decision on allowing such conversion.

Besides, the District Collector will have to furnish details to the state government about the number of religious conversions taking place every month. These details include how many people, male or female, shifted to other religions, who were the dharmacharyas or organizers of the event, how many applications regarding religious conversions were disposed of and others.

The Madhya Pradesh government enacted the Religious Freedom Act 2021 to put a check on rising cases of 'Love Jihad', prevention of religious conversion through allurement or adopting pressure tactic. The new law relating to conversions was passed in the state legislature last year. Those found guilty of violating the Religious Freedom Act 2021 will undergo imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of up to rupees one lakh.